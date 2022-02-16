Aspinity unveils the first analog machine learning chip

Ryan is an editor at TechForge Media with over a decade of experience covering the latest technology and interviewing leading industry figures. He can often be sighted at tech conferences with a strong coffee in one hand and a laptop in the other. If it’s geeky, he’s probably into it. Find him on Twitter: @Gadget_Ry

Pittsburgh-based Aspinity has unveiled the first analog machine learning chip as part of its analogML family.

The chip, the AML100, is the industry’s first analog tiny machine learning solution. In practice, that means always-on system power is reduced by 95 percent.

Key features:

Consumes less than 20µA when always-sensing

Intelligently reduces quantity of data by up to 100x while the data are still in analog

Features field-programmable functionality to address a wide range of always-on applications

Leverages patented analog compression technology for preroll collection to maintain accuracy of wake word engine in voice-enabled devices

Supports 4 analog sensors in any combination (microphones, accelerometers, etc.)

Available in 7mm x 7mm 48-pin QFN package

Devices that previously required a wired power connection – or large battery, where viable – can use the AML100 to create new product classes and/or enable more flexible deployments.

Tom Doyle, Founder and CEO of Aspinity, said:

“We’ve long realised that reducing the power of each individual chip within an always-on system provides only incremental improvements to battery life. That’s not good enough for manufacturers who need revolutionary power improvements. The AML100 reduces always-on system power to under 100µA, and that unlocks the potential of thousands of new kinds of applications running on battery.”

Current always-on devices continuously collect vast amounts of natively analog data and therefore consume a large amount of power to process mostly irrelevant data.

Aspinity claims the AML100 moves the machine learning workload to ultra-low-power analog “where the AML100 can determine data relevancy with a high degree of accuracy and at near-zero power.”

The AML100 is set for mass production in Q4 2022.

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo. The next events in the series will be held in Santa Clara on 11-12 May 2022, Amsterdam on 20-21 September 2022, and London on 1-2 December 2022.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.