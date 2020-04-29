Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla confirmed, full reveal coming April 30

Posted on by

The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla teaser stream which aired basically all day today concluded with another teaser for tomorrow, and it looks like this is the big one. Ubisoft will hold a full-fat reveal event for the upcoming game on Thursday, April 30 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BT / 5pm CET.

Today’s stream was essentially a timelapse for a piece of art (made by reputable illustrator BossLogic) illustrating the game’s themes, and while it was extremely long and threadbare, it did confirm and highlight a few key things. Most importantly, we got a name for the thing. And as the rumor mill has suggested for what feels like years now, the next Assassin’s Creed game is indeed about Vikings. The art shown on the stream features Viking ships, axes, and most importantly, beards, so put on your hardest helmet and prepare to plunder. 

Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool