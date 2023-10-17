Asset Servicing Market to Reach $264.63 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global asset servicing market is experiencing growth due to an increase in investment complexity, regulatory compliance requirements, globalization, and market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Asset Servicing Market by Service (Fund Services, Custody and Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End User (Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032″. According to the report, the global asset servicing industry generated $83.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $264.63 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Asset servicing encompasses administrative services delivered by entities such as central securities depositories (CSDs) or custodians, particularly concerning the custody and secure storage of financial instruments. This term describes a comprehensive set of tasks and activities that custodians offer to their clients regarding the assets held in their custody. These activities involve tasks like processing corporate events and managing tax-related matters. Asset servicing further incorporates an extensive array of infrastructure services and portfolio analysis, offering clients valuable insights into their wealth and enhanced control over their investment portfolios.

Prime determinants of growth:

The factors driving the growth of the global asset servicing market include an increase in investment complexity and regulatory compliance requirements. In addition, globalization and market expansion fuel the growth of the market. However, cost pressures, technology disruptions, and cybersecurity risks hamper the growth of the market. However, an increase in popularity of alternative investments is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $83.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $264.6 billion CAGR 12.5 % No. of Pages in Report 125 Segments Covered Service, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in investment complexity Regulatory compliance requirements Globalization and market expansion Opportunities Rise of alternative investments Restraints Cost pressures Technology disruptions and cybersecurity risks



COVID-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the asset servicing market, owing to the market volatility and uncertainty that led to an increase in demand for asset servicing as investors sought expert help to navigate the unstable financial landscape.

However, as the pandemic continued, some segments of the asset servicing market faced challenges. Therefore, the asset servicing market experienced changes in demand and the way services were delivered during COVID-19. While some areas saw growth due to increased market complexity, others faced challenges, resulting in a complex and evolving landscape for asset servicing firms.

The custody and accounting segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service, the custody and accounting segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global asset servicing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the expanding global investment landscape, with more people investing in stocks, bonds, and other assets, which increases the need for safekeeping and accounting of these investments. However, the securities lending segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to institutional investors and asset managers. These investors are increasingly looking for ways to generate additional income from their portfolios, and securities lending offers an opportunity to earn fees by lending out their securities to borrowers.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global asset servicing market industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that large enterprises manage substantial investments and portfolios and require specialized services to handle the complexity of their assets efficiently, which drives the adoption of asset servicing in large enterprises. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that as SMEs grow and expand their investments, they require specialized services to manage their assets effectively and ensure compliance with regulations.

The capital markets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the capital markets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global asset servicing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that capital markets are expanding as more individuals and institutions invest in stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments, creating a greater need for services to manage and safeguard these assets. However, the wealth management firms segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that as wealth management firms handle the investments of high-net-worth individuals and families, they require specialized services to effectively manage and grow these assets.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global asset servicing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for specialized expertise and the trend towards outsourcing, making it a vital part of the region’s financial landscape. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the region’s economic expansion and increase in international interest in Asian investments, highlighting the importance of these services in the financial sector.

Leading Market Players: –

Northern Trust Corporation

UBS

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Fenergo

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC Group

Credit Agricole (CACEIS)

Deutsche Bank AG

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

CIBC Mellon

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global asset servicing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the asset servicing market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing asset servicing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the asset servicing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing asset servicing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as asset servicing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Asset Servicing Market Key Segments:

By Service

Fund Services

Custody and Accounting

Outsourcing Services

Securities Lending

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End User

Capital Markets

Wealth Management Firms

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

