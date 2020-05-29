Aston Martin DB9 supercar worth £75,000 is destroyed after bursting into flames in horror crash

An Aston Martin DB9 supercar worth £75,000 was destroyed after bursting into flames last night in a horror crash.

Police are investigating whether the car had already caught fire when it smashed into a wall at a property on Jevington Road in Polegate, East Sussex, around 6.30pm last night.

The driver suffered severe burns when the luxury sports car erupted into flames.

An Aston Martin DB9 V12, pictured, caught alight with the driver suffering severe burns and being taken to hospital in Polegate, East Sussex yesterday evening at around 6.30pm

Fire crew seen extinguishing the flames at the scene last night in East Sussex. The driver was taken to a hospital in the city before being transferred to the Queen Victoria Hospital

A 2005 Aston Martin DB9, pictured. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and police have appealed for witnesses (file photo)

His wife in the passenger seat suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

The house is not connected to the married couple who had driven from their home in Brighton.

The 60-year-old driver was taken to hospital in the city before being transferred to the specialists burns unit at the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead.

The Aston Martin DB9 v12 Volante was completely destroyed by the fire.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and police have appealed for witnesses.

Pictures show crew dousing the flames with a fire engine and police vehicles at the scene.

Police vehicles and a fire engine pictured at the scene, with the burnt-out Aston Martin seen off the road, towards the left of the picture. The driver was travelling from home in Brighton

Police and emergency vehicles pictured at the scene last night. Sussex Police said ‘investigations are ongoing’ to determine if the fire started before or after the collision

Witnesses told Hailsham News the car could have been part of a convoy travelling to the hospital for the weekly Clap for Carers at 8pm.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘About 6.29pm on Thursday 28 May, police were alerted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a car fire in Wannock Road, Polegate.

‘An Aston Martin collided with the gate of a property and was destroyed by fire.

‘Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the fire started before or after the collision.’

Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Radius.