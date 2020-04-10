Aston Martin V12 Speedster: A Puristic Limited Edition For The Most Demanding Drivers

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster has made its global debut, with just 88 examples of this puristic limited-edition model set to hit the road. Powering the V12 Speedster is Aston Martin’s scintillating 5.2-liter, Twin-Turbo V12 engine, with a peak output of 700hp1 and 753Nm1 of torque. Front mid-mounted, the all-alloy, quad-cam 48-valve engine is mated to a ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels. The V12 Speedster is able to accelerate to 62mph in 3.5 seconds on the way to a limited top speed of 186mph. No roof or screen, a big engine, low, with broad shoulders and exaggerated and emotional styling with twin humps and the spine separating the driver and passenger. Now available to order. Deliveries Q1 2021