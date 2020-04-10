Aston Martin V12 Speedster: A Puristic Limited Edition For The Most Demanding Drivers

Posted on by



The Aston Martin V12 Speedster has made its global debut, with just 88 examples of this puristic limited-edition model set to hit the road. Powering the V12 Speedster is Aston Martin’s scintillating 5.2-liter, Twin-Turbo V12 engine, with a peak output of 700hp1 and 753Nm1 of torque. Front mid-mounted, the all-alloy, quad-cam 48-valve engine is mated to a ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels. The V12 Speedster is able to accelerate to 62mph in 3.5 seconds on the way to a limited top speed of 186mph.  No roof or screen, a big engine, low, with broad shoulders and exaggerated and emotional styling with twin humps and the spine separating the driver and passenger. Now available to order. Deliveries Q1 2021





Source link

Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool