ASURION 2 Year Laptop Accident Protection Plan with Tech Support $250-299.99



Price: $47.99

(as of May 10,2021 04:40:18 UTC – Details)





Asurion is taking the guesswork out of finding product protection plans to fit your needs. Products fail – often at the most inconvenient time. It’s a good thing you’re covered because no other plan can protect your stuff the way an Asurion Protection Plan can. Simply put, Asurion Protection Plans cover your products when you need it most with a fast and easy claims process. Buy a protection plan from a company that you know and trust. Add an Asurion Protection Plan to your cart today! Please see “User Guide [pdf]” below for detailed terms and conditions related to this plan.

NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.

COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.

EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.

PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.

EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

