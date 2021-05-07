ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 2-In-1 Laptop- 11.6” Ruggedized and Spill Resistant 360 Degree Touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB Storage, HD 5M Pixel Camera, Chrome OS- C214MA-YS02T



Price: $369.50

(as of May 07,2021 08:26:35 UTC – Details)





ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has a versatile touchscreen display and a built-in stylus, there’s also a 360° hinge and a world-facing camera. ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has classroom-ready durability to reassure teachers and students alike, with an all-round rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and ultra tough hinge. *The actual transfer speed of USB 3. 0, 3. 1 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.

Rugged body meets Mil-STD 810G durability and has spill resistant keyboard for the perfect Chromebook for the classroom or any accident prone environment.

11.6 inch HD 1366 x 768 touchscreen with anti-glare for a larger screen size and a better viewing experience with 360 degree hinge.

Has a rubber safety grip to help drops from happening, and a durable 3D-textured finish to help with scratches and fingerprints.

Powered by the Intel Gemini Lake Dual-Core Celeron N4000 Processor, up to 2.6 GHz for fast and snappy performance.

4GB LPDDR4 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and 2x USB Type-C (Gen 1), 1 x Type-A (Gen 1) ports and micro SD card port. (*USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)

HD + 5M Pixel dual Camera (720p video recording)

With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and a 12-month Google One trial that gives you additional storage across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos.





