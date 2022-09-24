Asus Launches 2 Quality Devices – Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook 17-Fold

Leading multinational computer and electronics company, ASUS, has said it will continue to defend its proud tradition of creating innovative technologies for everyone to enjoy.

This was made known during the maiden edition of the ASUS Media Gathering Event held Wednesday at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

At the event, Simplice Zaongo, Country Manager for ASUS English Speaking Africa, spoke about the ASUS brand, its accomplishments and unveiled the latest technologies from ASUS.

He introduced the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3402) and Zenbook 17-Fold (UX9702) to the Media.

Speaking on the incredible journey with worldwide achievements, ASUS has earned a total of

57,156 awards from some of the world’s most prestigious international organizations and media groups.

“Each award is a testament to our relentless quest to create solutions designed for the benefit of everyone,’’ Simplice said.

Besides being the No.1 consumer notebook brand in Asia-Pacific and East Europe, ASUS gaming notebooks account for the highest market share, No.1 worldwide.

ASUS Nigeria Marketing Manager, Adeola Odeleye, disclosed that this event would subsequently hold twice a year.

According to her, “ASUS is driven by innovation and passionate about technology.

We dream, dare, and strive to create an effortless and joyful digital life for everyone. We’re always in search of incredible ideas and experiences, and we aspire to deliver the incredible in everything we do.”

ASUS currently has three distributors in Nigeria namely Coscharis Technologies, Mitsumi Distribution and TD Africa.

There are five service centers in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

Related