ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2020) Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 300Hz FHD IPS Type, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super, Intel Core i9-10980HK, 32GB DDR4, 2TB RAID 0 PCIe SSD, Per-Key RGB, Windows 10 Pro, G532LWS-XS99



Price: $2,199.00

(as of May 05,2021 12:41:03 UTC – Details)





Exceptional speed, power, and performance elevate the ROG Strix SCAR 15 to the top tier of Windows 10 gaming. The latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and powerful GeForce RTX graphics saturate the cutting-edge gaming panel that takes you to the next frontier of pro esports speed. Intelligent Cooling innovations like liquid metal compound on the CPU raise the bar on peak performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost (Base: 1140MHz, Boost: 1380MHz, TDP: 115W)

Latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H Processor

240Hz 3ms 15.6” Full HD 1920×1080 IPS-Type Display

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 1TB PCIe SSD | Windows 10 Home

ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound

ROG Aura Sync System with RGB Keyboard, Logo, and Light Bar

Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost & Bluetooth 5.0 | ROG Keystone II | ROG Easy Upgrade Design

Bundle: Get 30 days of Xbox Game Pass for PC with purchase





