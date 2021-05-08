ASUS TUF TUF506IU-ES74 Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz Full HD IPS-Type, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, 90WHr Battery, RGB Backlit KB, Windows 10 Home



Price: $1,359.00

(as of May 09,2021 01:10:19 UTC – Details)





ASUS TUF Gaming TUF506 is a powerful Windows 10 gaming laptop that combines gaming performance with up to a narrow bezel 144Hz IPS-type panel and an extended lifespan, thanks to its patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system. Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, octa-core AMD Ryzen processor, and solid-state storage. TUF506 is able to play the latest games and multitask with ease. TUF506 features one of the fastest Wi-Fi standards available — the latest Intel Wave 2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) boasts data transfer rates of up to an incredible 1.7Gbps. To top it all off, it’s RGB backlit gaming keyboard is rated at 20-million keystroke durability.

The actual transfer speed of USB 3.0, 3.1 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 with ROG Boost

8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor 45W (8M Cache, up to 4.2GHz)

15.6″ 144Hz Full HD IPS-Type Display

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Windows 10 Home

90WHr battery | Up to 8.7 hours web browsing and up to 12.3 hours video playback

Durable MIL-STD-810H military standard construction

Self cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to extend system longevity





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

