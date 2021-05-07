ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer_ Intel Core i3 1005G1 Up to 3.4GHz_ 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD_ Fingerprint Reader_ Windows 10 S_ BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus



Price: $499.00

(as of May 07,2021 17:36:39 UTC – Details)





Product Description

BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.

Specifications

Processor

10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

Operating System

Windows 10 in S Mode

Display

15.6 in Full HD LED touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support

Graphics

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Memory

4GB DDR4

Hard Drive

128GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Wireless Connectivity

802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1

Camera

720p HD Webcam

Fingerprint Reader

Yes

Optical drive

None

Ports

1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 headphone/microphone combo jack

Power Supply

2 -Cell 37 Wh Battery

Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.4 x 9.1 x 0.8 in

Weight

3.75 lbs

Color

GrayAccessories

BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive)

10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

Display: 15.6 in Full HD LED touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support; Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics. 720p HD webcam Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.

RAM: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory; Hard Drive: 128GB Solid State Drive. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home.

Connectivity: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ports: 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 x USB 2.0 port(s), 1 x HDMI; 720p HD webcam

▌Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌Bundled with BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive), Authorized Sellers ONLY. OS: Windows 10 Home in S Mode, 64-bit, English; Color: Slate Gray; Fingerprint Reader.





