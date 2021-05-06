ASUS VivoBook S Thin & Light Laptop, 14″ FHD, Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce MX150, NanoEdge Display, Backlit Kbd, FP Sensor – S410UN-NS74



Price: $849.99

(as of May 06,2021 21:15:26 UTC – Details)





Specifications: 8th generation Intel Core i7-8550U (Turbo up to 4.0GHz) quad-core processor; dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics 2GB; 14″ Full HD Wide view NanoEdge display (1920×1080); 8GB DDR4 RAM; 256GB M.2 SSD; 1x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1); 1x USB 3.0; 2x USB 2.0; Dual-Band 802.11AC Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.2; 1x HDMI; SD card reader; 1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack; fingerprint Reader; illuminated Chicklet Keyboard; 42Whr Li-Ion Battery. The actual transfer speed of USB 3.0, 3.1 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.

8th Generation Intel Core i7 8550U (Turbo up to 4.0GHz) Quad Core processor and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics 2GB

8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD

14 inches Full HD Wide view display with up to 178 degrees wide view and Asus NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 77% screen to body ratio

Slim 12.8 inches Wide, 0.7 inches Thin and portable footprint with metal cover and backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor

Comprehensive connections including USB 3.1 Type C (Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, & headphone/mic combo port (*usb transfer speed may vary. Learn more at Asus website)





