At $189, this Acer Chromebook is the right pick if you want to downsize

Save $30: When you need a laptop that’s cheap but gets the job done, check out the Acer 315 15.6-inch Chromebook for just $189 at Walmart. As of Jan. 27, you save 14% and get an ultra-affordable laptop with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.

An M1 MacBook Air certainly looks nice, but not everyone needs something that pricey. A Chromebook is a great option if you only need a laptop for internet browsing and other basic tasks. And if you want to go cheap without sacrificing too much performance, the Acer 315 hits the sweet spot.

Simplify your laptop search with the Acer 315 15.6-inch Chromebook, which on sale for only $189 at Walmart. This Chromebook is powered by the latest Intel Celeron N4000 processor along with 4GB of memory and a 32GB eMMC internal storage drive. While it’s lightweight at about 3.6 pounds, you still get a sizable 15.6-inch HD display with an anti-glare coating and narrow 9.5-millimeter bezels for extra screen space. You even get an integrated numeric keypad, which is useful your work requires a lot of numbers.

You’ll also have plenty of time for work or play with a battery life that lasts up to 12.5 hours on a single full charge. You’ll even get a protective sleeve with your purchase, so you’ll be ready to take it to your favorite coffee shop for a little remote work.

A laptop doesn’t need tons of horsepower to be a worthwhile purchase. Sometimes the basics are enough, and the Acer 315 Chromebook fits the bill.

