At 25th Anniversary, Netcore Cloud restates commitment to growth of Marketing Technology in Nigeria

Netcore Cloud, a leading Global Martech Company with AI/ML-powered marketing automation and customer engagement platform seeking to revolutionize how marketing and product teams engage with customers has reiterated its commitment to making sure that the spread, growth, and adoption of marketing technology in the country achieves maximum success.

This was noted at the 25th anniversary celebration of the company held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel recently with the theme “Meet the Stars”.

According to Nisham Chhabra, African Regional Vice President, Netcore Cloud, the company began operations in 1977 with a passion and mission to empower brands to deliver a highly personalized and exceptional customer experience with a human face.

Today, it has set the pace in the evolution and adoption of AI powered marketing technology around the world and also in Nigeria.

“Netcore Cloud is the number one marketing technology platform globally. We have connected many brands with their customers in an effective and efficient way. In our twenty five years of operations, we have witnessed unprecedented growth and our client base have grown. Today, we will be celebrating some of our clients whom our technological solution has helped to scale up their operations. Some of the clients to be awarded today includes: Access Bank (Start Transactional Mail Award); Wema Bank (Omni-channel automation master award); First Bank of Nigeria (Innovation in Transaction Emails Award); Ecobank (Netcore Africa Champion Award); UBA (Email Marketing Thought Leadership Award); FCMB (Best Web Engagement Strategy Award) and Sterling Bank for Best In Product Innovation”, he explained.

Chhabra further said that Stanbic IBTC was also rewarded for their efforts in email engagement while Wakanow, Interswitch, Gokada, and Konga were recognized and awarded for Excellence in Web product Experience, Champion of Content and Creativity, No-Code Innovation and Best Use of AI and Analytics respectively.

In his own speech, Saket Kumar Jha, Chief Revenue Officer of Netcore Cloud, gave an historical overview of how the company had grown to become a successful brand in Nigeria. He hinted that the Netcore Nigeria team had continued to uphold the Netcorian tenets of fostering strong networks and building strong partnerships, which has helped position the brand as a first choice Martech platform for engaging with customers.

He said: “In essence, if you use any of the top banks in Nigeria, it’s almost certain that you’re receiving correspondence from your bank via the Netcore Cloud platform”.

In his closing remarks, Chief Edirin Abamwa, CEO of Axon Analytics Limited, one of the subsidiaries of Netcore Cloud highlighted that Netcore cloud has a mutually-benefitting arrangement with various brands.

“As a business, we have a win-win policy for all our customers and staff. The brands we work with win by having a platform that responds to their customers need instantly, Netcore as a company wins, when our clients are able to satisfy its varied and teeming customers. We will continue to champion the adoption of Martech solutions in Nigeria at all times”, he narrated.



