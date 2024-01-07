At CES 2024, nami introduces its fusion sensing platform, already part of the new Philips Home Safety 5000 series.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, nami, an innovative enabler for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, introduces its fusion sensing platform combining cutting-edge AIoT technology with multi-protocol infrastructure. During CES 2024, the various components of this new platform will be visible at the CES unveiled and at the nami booth (#52555) in the Smart Home section at Venetian Expo.

nami is proud to introduce a new breed of lightweight home monitoring systems that associate various types of sensing devices with a self-healing mesh architecture.

nami Fusion sensing blends RF wireless data points – such as Wi-Fi sensors or WiDAR (combination of Wi-Fi sensing and Radar) with inputs from analog sensors. Leveraging dual radio infrastructure, with Wi-Fi and Thread network protocols running on a single device, nami builds solutions performing Wi-Fi sensing even when home Wi-Fi coverage is poor or almost nonexistent. Another nami fusion sensing platform pillar resides in controlling battery-operated accessories, such as contact sensors or water leak detectors through a Thread mesh network.

“nami AIoT platform is a good match for deploying ‘plug & play’ home monitoring systems”, said Jérôme Leroy, co-founder and CIO of nami. “In 10 to 20 minutes, installers or end-users can set up nami fusion sensors for monitoring a 1,500 square foot zone. Our latest infrastructure decreases the dependencies associated to Wi-Fi access point configurations and their potential shortcomings. From limited Wi-Fi range 4G dongle to multiple Wi-Fi extenders most complex topology, nami fusion sensing solutions can be easily installed, with every inch of any given home covered.”

“We believe that such architecture can fit industry players keen to expand their business in wellness and home safety smoothly”, said Jean-Eudes Leroy, co-founder and CEO of nami. “The combination of sensing technologies we introduce during CES 2024 is unique and cost-effective. We are proud to embed nami Fusion Sensing platform within the proposition of a well-trusted global brand: Philips Home Safety via our collaboration with Versuni.”

“At Versuni, we’re on a journey to build the most trusted, seamless, and complete home safety ecosystem for consumers,” said Thomas Deflandre, Business Leader at Versuni, home to some of the world’s most renowned domestic appliance brands including Philips. “Partnering with nami has been a shared journey fueled by passion and a common vision. From our first conversation, it was evident the destination wasn’t just about innovation; it was about bringing consumers closer to their homes and loved ones, regardless of location.”

“The Wireless Motion Sensing system, a result of this collaboration, elevates the Philips Home Safety experience beyond line of sight. It is the first WiFi + Thread sensing technology offering a non-intrusive way to detect presence in your home without any blind spot.”

nami builds software-based sensing infrastructure for responsive homes and intelligent buildings, solving problems for players in security, safety, PropTech automation, energy optimization, AgeTech and wellness. nami’s mission is to provide wide range coverage AI sensing with rapid setup, accurate data capture, through scalable and resilient mesh architecture.

nami is headquartered in Singapore and recently opened a European hub office in Paris.

nami is a shareholder and close partner of Origin Wireless Inc., a leading pioneer in Wi-Fi Sensing.

nami is part of La French Tech, of Matter initiatives for RF sensing, and of CSA Health & Wellness Steering Committee.

For more information, please visit www.nami.ai (https://nami.ai/)





