At Home Frappe
Here’s a great, easy recipe for making a delicious tasting frappe at home. As you can see, I used Starbucks Cold Brew coffee for my frappe, which was great – I recommend you do the same, especially if you are already a Starbucks fan.
I also used Chobani Vanilla Oat milk. Oat milk is a great substitute for milk and is great if you have nut allergies. It’s also low in calories, fat, and sugar while being high in both fiber and protein.
Ingredients:
8 oz coffee
6 oz oat milk or milk of choice
1 -2 oz sweet cream creamer – I used Chobani Sweet Cream
Ice
Directions:
Add ingredients together, shake/stir, and enjoy!