At Home Frappe

Here’s a great, easy recipe for making a delicious tasting frappe at home.  As you can see, I used Starbucks Cold Brew coffee for my frappe, which was great – I recommend you do the same, especially if you are already a Starbucks fan. 

I also used Chobani Vanilla Oat milk.  Oat milk is a great substitute for milk and is great if you have nut allergies.  It’s also low in calories, fat, and sugar while being high in both fiber and protein. 

Ingredients:

8 oz coffee 

6 oz oat milk or milk of choice

1 -2  oz sweet cream creamer – I used Chobani Sweet Cream

Ice

 

Directions:

Add ingredients together, shake/stir, and enjoy!



