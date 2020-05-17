At Home Frappe

Here’s a great, easy recipe for making a delicious tasting frappe at home. As you can see, I used Starbucks Cold Brew coffee for my frappe, which was great – I recommend you do the same, especially if you are already a Starbucks fan.

I also used Chobani Vanilla Oat milk. Oat milk is a great substitute for milk and is great if you have nut allergies. It’s also low in calories, fat, and sugar while being high in both fiber and protein.

Ingredients:

8 oz coffee

6 oz oat milk or milk of choice

1 -2 oz sweet cream creamer – I used Chobani Sweet Cream

Ice

Directions:

Add ingredients together, shake/stir, and enjoy!