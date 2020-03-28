At Home in London with Nina Campbell – Quintessence

With an international following and commissions around the world, Nina Campbell is one of the industry’s most well known and respected designers. And while you may know Nina’s work and products, what you may not be familiar with is her fabulous wit and sense of humor. Bat an eye and you miss a pithy quip. Her energetic, insightful and amusing banter is both entertaining and enlightening. So I am delighted you have the opportunity to join me and Susanna for a visit with Nina at home in London!

Since her first job at nineteen with John Fowler of Colefax and Fowler, Nina has expressed her love of color and layered looks in her sophisticated and stylish interiors. And from the moment you approach her front door, you know you are in for a colorful treat!

While Nina was trained in the classics, her work is as youthful as it is timeless, constantly evolving with fresh new ideas that she also incorporates into her ever expanding product lines. From furniture and lighting to china and glassware, accessories and gifts, Nina is a one stop shopping source, fueled partly I suspect from her own love of tabletop and entertaining – the glasses below recently added to Nina’s online offerings.

But other than family, there is no greater love for Nina than her unbridled affection for her dogs. And so, while she juggles her shop, her busy interiors business with writing books and lecturing around the globe, Susanna and I were especially pleased that Nina agreed to write the foreword for our book At Home in the English Countryside: Designers and Their Dogs!

Not only does Nina adore her own furry family members, but she liberally incorporates canine themed accessories throughout her home and champions pet causes near and dear to her heart.

So thank you Nina – we loved visiting you and Theo in your charming London home! And be sure to watch our other video with Nina as she shops for the holidays in charming Litchfield County, Connecticut!

all photos by Stacey Bewkes for Quintessence