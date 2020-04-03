At-Home Spa Recipes from the Spectacular Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany





Sara Trabalzini. spa manager at the Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany. Photo courtesy of Monteverdi Tuscany

Though travel to Italy is currently on ‘pause,’ Monteverdi Tuscany is making sure that anyone can bring a bit of Italy into his/her place of shelter. In its continuing mission to share the gift of beauty and culture with the world, Monteverdi Tuscany’s award-winning Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany is also sharing at-home treatments curated by spa manager Sara Trabalzini.

Located in Castiglioncello del Trinoro, Italy, between Rome and Florence, Monteverdi Tuscany is a paragon of 21st-century luxury and elegance situated within a 12th-century Medieval village. The boutique hotel comprises eighteen individual rooms and suites plus three poshly appointed villas, each perfect for individuals, couples, families, or groups of friends. The property features an award-winning restaurant, a Culinary Academy, a piano lounge and terrace bar, a separate enoteca and Library Bar, an outdoor swimming pool, a modern gym, an art gallery, and a beautifully restored 700-year-old Romanesque church that serves as the hotel’s performing arts venue.

Monteverdi Tuscany. Photo courtesy of Monteverdi Tuscany

But one of the hotel’s most spectacular features is undoubtedly its strikingly sumptuous Spa at Monteverdi. This idyllic sanctuary is surrounded by natural greenery and features panoramic views that stretch as far as Montalcino and Siena. Amenities include an underground heated pool evocative of ancient Roman baths, a relaxation lounge with views of the Tuscan hills, outdoor matching travertine soaking tubs, and a wide range of organic facial and body treatments featuring luxurious spa products from Florence’s exclusive Santa Maria Novella and Paris’ Charme d’Orient.

The Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany. Photos courtesy of Monteverdi Tuscany

Until you can schedule your appointment for a Spa at Monteverdi Royal Hamman Ritual, a Monteverdi Purifying Facial, or a Tuscan Olive Oil Massage, gratify your spa wanderlust with simple at-home treatments as created and provided by Trabalzini. “Self-care moments are easy to create at home, especially if you have the right recipes for organic, homemade beauty products,” says Trabalzini. “Nature best provides us with what our body needs, the ingredients for brighter, more hydrated, and more beautiful skin. At The Spa at Monteverdi we use ancient beauty rituals and rare, historically grounded recipes made with natural ingredients. With the right combination of herbs, plants, spices and flowers from your own kitchen, you can craft powerful, harmonious recipes to fit your specific beauty needs, from anti-aging face masks to exfoliating scrubs, from hydrating hair masks to organic facial tonics. Take the time to relieve stress and regenerate your mind and body. Enjoy your moments of luxury!”

Exfoliating and Detoxifying Sea Salt Body Scrub

Ingredients: 5 Tablespoons coarse sea salt, add olive oil to desired consistency

Method: Mix ingredients and apply in the shower using a gentle circular motion

Restorative/Anti-Aging/Rich in Vitamins Kiwi Body Scrub

Ingredients: 4 ripe kiwis, 1 Tablespoon olive oil, juice of one lemon

Method: Peel and smash kiwis, mix in olive oil and lemon juice, and apply in the shower

Smoothing and Gentle Exfoliating Lip Scrub

Ingredients: 2 Tablespoons brown sugar, 1 Tablespoon honey, 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Method: Mix ingredients, apply with a circular motion, rinse with water.

Recommended: Apply lip balm after using scrub

The Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany. Photos courtesy of Monteverdi Tuscany

Additional Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany At-Home Spa Treatments will be released on a regular basis, and can be found on Instagram Stories @MonteverdiTuscany and on Facebook at Monteverdi Tuscany. In addition to the series of homemade spa treatments, Monteverdi Tuscany releases weekly musical performances featuring world-renowned artists. Additionally Monteverdi Executive Chef Giancarla Bodoni will be sharing simple, easy-to-follow, signature-to-the-region recipes that are Monteverdi favorites.