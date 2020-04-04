At Home With Emily Simpson: ‘RHOC’ Star Is Loving Her Virtual Workouts That Keep The Pounds Off

‘RHOC’ star Emily Simpson is doing her best to care for her kids and husband during the COVID19 outbreak while staying indoors, but she’s making sure to take time for herself, too!

The Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent quarantine has left many of us slipping up on our usual diets and fitness regimen — and it’s no different for some of our favorite reality stars. After a difficult season dealing with her health and body image, The Real Housewives Of Orange County star Emily Simpson, 44, has taken charge when it comes to getting back on track. Prior to the California’s stay-at-home order, the mom-of-three was working hard with trainer Paulina Stein, dropping an incredible 15 pounds! HollywoodLife caught up with the reality star in this EXCLUSIVE new interview, where she dished on how she’s managing being at-home in sunny California to getting her fitness routine back on track.

What are you binge watching? I just finished binge watching the Tiger King. It was a high speed train wreck on meth and I was unable to look away. I need a new series now and [my husband] Shane and I are excited to start binge watching Ozark season 3… seasons 1 and 2 were amazing! I’ve been reading a little at night after the kids go to bed. I just started the novel American Dirt and just finished The Alice Network.

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? I’ve been eating way too much but to counter balance that I have some 12 pound hand weights that I use consistently throughout the day to do shoulder presses, curls and squats. I also virtually work out with my trainer Paulina Stein three times a week via Instagram Live and the kids and I set up an obstacle course in the backyard for “PE” class.

What are your at home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on? I would say our Quarantine essentials are puzzles and games and Uno to keep the kids busy, Clorox wipes to continuously keep the house clean and stay healthy and champagne for mom so I don’t lose my mind!

What’s on your quarantine playlist? “Alexa, play Taylor Swift” is my go to play list while being in the house all day.