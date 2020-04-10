‘At Home With Farm Aid’: Stream live performances from Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews

A little social distancing can’t stop Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews from doing a good deed.

The four superstars are teaming up for At Home With Farm Aid, an hour-long concert featuring intimate performances from the artists’ respective homes to raise money for farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The event will stream live here on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT.

“The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us. One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers,” said Nelson, whose performance will be accompanied by sons Lukas and Micah. “Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now.”

At Home With Farm Aid is part of AXS TV’s @Home and Social initiative to benefit those suffering economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. can watch above The simulcast will also be available on AXS TV and its social media channels and at farmaid.org. Fans can make a donation at farmaid.org/donate.

