At Home With Rapper Aye B: How The Weeknd’s New Music Is Getting Her Through Quarantine Posted on April 19, 2020 by admin Aye B is getting through her at home quarantine by pretending she’s at Coachella! The rapper just finished up a successful tour with Mod Sun and has had to postpone her own. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related