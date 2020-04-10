At Home With Tamra Judge: ‘RHOC’ Star Reveals How She Plans To Stop Over-Snacking While In Isolation

Tamra Judge owns a gym and has always been in great shape. But being stuck at home during the COVID-19 has the super fit ‘RHOC’ alum worried about sticking to her healthy diet.

Tamra Judge, 52, was busy moving into a new home when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit California, so the The Real Housewives Of Orange County alum has been spending her time in isolation unpacking. Being stuck at home is way out of the ordinary for the busy business owner and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s found herself eating a lot more than usual. The reality star was promoting her company Vena CBD‘s charity initiative with Direct Relief, which is aimed at getting more supplies to frontline health workers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic by donating 10% of all profits, when she revealed to HL how she’s spending her time in isolation — and how she’s planning to curb her over-eating during quarantine.

What are you binge watching? “I just finished watching, and in fact I missed a few episodes, because I was unpacking as I was watching it, but of course Tiger King. That is some crazy stuff. You can’t even make that up!”

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? “I’m able to go to my gym whenever I want because it’s empty since we closed down. However it’s just been so busy with moving and being in boxes that it’s been pretty hard to get there. But I try to take walks every single day. And I’ve been able to hop into the gym a couple of times. But starting Monday I’m back on schedule. And I think that most of all like I’m trying to watch what I eat. Just two days ago I was like, you know what I can’t do this anymore because I’m at home so much I’m not used to it and have just been eating, eating, eating. So I made up some ziplock baggies with little snacks in them. Things like rolled up turkey and cheese and grapes and vegetables. So whenever I get hungry or want a snack I go into the fridge and get something already prepared. That makes it easy to eat healthy.”

What are your at home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on? “I didn’t I really stock up, only because I was moving. I thought, why am I going to stock up and move it all? And I just don’t even understand the whole toilet paper thing. If I’m going to stock up on anything it’s going to be cold medicine, in case I get sick. I’m not really worried about toilet paper. Although we just installed a bidet in our master bathroom, so I can use water and air dry. But as far as stocking up I really haven’t. I think all the shortages have died down, and I knew that was going to happen. I go to the grocery store every three or four days and stock up on what I need. We’re very much into vegetables and fruits and things like that which don’t last very long. I don’t usually buy canned foods, but I did buy some canned beans and a few things like that, just in case. But I’m not big on frozen food or canned food so I really didn’t get much.”

What’s on your quarantine playlist? “We have been listening to our Sono system with Elton John and classic rock, and prime country, Fleetwood Mac. I like all the oldies!”