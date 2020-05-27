At Least 100,000 People Have Now Died From COVID-19 In The U.S.

The confirmed COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 100,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The development falls in line with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projection in mid-May that the U.S. would reach that milestone by June 1.

Three New York City counties with a combined total of more than 13,000 deaths round out the top of JHU’s list.

The U.S. continues to have the greatest coronavirus death toll of any country in the world — around triple that of the United Kingdom, which ranks second in total deaths.

Though the U.S. ranks ninth in deaths per capita, varying methodology between countries may obscure the real picture. Belgium, which has reported the greatest mortality rate, is including all deaths suspected of being linked to the COVID-19 in its tally, regardless of whether the deceased patient was tested for the virus.

Less than four months ago, President Donald Trump baselessly claimed that the coronavirus ― then concentrated in China’s Wuhan province ― would probably disappear “in April as the heat comes in.” Infectious disease experts warned him not to be so sure. Nearly 59,000 Americans died from COVID-19 during the month of April alone.