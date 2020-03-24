At Least 13,500 Americans Abroad Need Help Getting Home, State Dept. Says

WASHINGTON — An estimated 13,500 Americans abroad have asked the State Department for help returning to the United States as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in closed borders and suspended commercial flights, two senior officials said Monday.

About 5,700 additional U.S. citizens and legal residents have already been brought back on flights organized by the State Department, the officials said.

From Peru to Morocco to Japan, stranded Americans have pleaded for help getting home as the pandemic has spread. Over the next five days, the State Department will charter 16 flights around the world to bring home another 1,600 people, said one of the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity because of department protocols on briefing the news media.

About 10 million American citizens live abroad, officials said. But the officials urged Americans who have homes overseas to consider hunkering down, underscoring that the travel assistance was designed for tourists and temporary expatriates, like students.