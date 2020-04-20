Athiya Shetty Makes Official Her Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul, Netizens Blesses Couple

Daughter of actor Sunil Shetty , actor Athiya Shtetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been sharing a good bond from a long time . They both are seen together many times and their fans have a confirmation that both are dating each other as in the recent past , their tweets for each other made headlines but till now they did not confirm it.

Recently, Athiya Shetty has taken to social media to share a birthday wish for KL Rahul, where she very fondly confirms the relationship.

As it was the birthday of KL Rahul on 18th April , Athiya took to her Instagram handle , posted a picture and captioned it as, “happy birthday, my person 🤍 @rahulkl (sic).”

Have a look at her post:

With that lovely picture and the caption, it’s definitely a confirmation that the two celebs are sharing a love bond and now this couple is no more a rumoured one. KL Rahul responded on this post with Heart Emojis.

source