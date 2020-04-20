Athiya Shetty Makes Official Her Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul, Netizens Blesses Couple –

Posted on by



Rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty enjoy their vacation in ...

Daughter of actor Sunil Shetty , actor Athiya Shtetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been sharing a good bond from a long time . They both are seen together many times and their fans have a confirmation that both are dating each other as in the recent past , their tweets for each other made headlines but till now they did not confirm it.

KL Rahul posts picture with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty on ...

Recently, Athiya Shetty has taken to social media to share a birthday wish for KL Rahul, where she very fondly confirms the relationship.

As it was the birthday of KL Rahul on 18th April , Athiya took to her Instagram handle , posted a picture and captioned it as, “happy birthday, my person 🤍 @rahulkl (sic).”

Have a look at her post:

With that lovely picture and the caption, it’s definitely a confirmation that the two celebs are sharing a love bond and now this couple is no more a rumoured one. KL Rahul responded on this post with Heart Emojis.

source

Source link