Athiya Shetty wishes rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul on birthday with cute message, calls him ‘my person’. See pic

Actor Athiya Shetty has shared a sweet birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The Mubarakan actor wished him on Instagram along with a happy picture of the two.

Sharing the picture, Athiya wrote, “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.” The two can be seen having a hearty laugh as Athiya sits beside him while leaning her head on his shoulder. Rahul acknowledged the post with three heart emojis.

The post received more than 138,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram and their fans, friends and colleagues showered them with love. Many actors including Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor dropped heart emojis in their reaction to the post. Tennis player Sania Mirza wrote, “Awee” along with two heart emojis. Anushka Ranjan called them “Beautiful cute psychos” whereas Sophie Choudry wrote, “Such a gorgeous pic u guys!!! Happy bday @rahulkl.”

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be in relationship since many months. When Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty was asked at an event about the linkup rumours, he had said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

Rahul seem to have a cordial equation with Suniel. The cricketer had posted a candid picture with Athiya in December last year and had captioned it with a dialogue from Suniel’s acclaimed laugh riot, Hera Pheri. The picture shows the rumoured couple inside a phone booth. While Rahul is seen holding an old-school receiver, Athiya can be seen laughing next to him. The cricketer captioned it, “Hello, devi prasad….?” Suniel had reacted to the picture with laughing emojis.

Athiya was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in romantic comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film was about a mismatched couple who married each other for their own benefit.

