Athletics should innovate post covid-19: Sebastian Coe

Jostling and bustling—the USP (Unique Selling Proposition) of middle and long distance running—will be a thing of the past as track and field fans will witness competition in its new avatar in the post lockdown era. The Italian Athletics federation has suggested staggered start like 400m for 800m races due to outbreak of covid19, while the meet organisers at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo will use wave light instead of pace makers as the country’s national 3000m champion Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal plans to run solo to break the national record of 8:31.75 secs on June 11. The event will be held behind close door.

The World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, says they have to be more creative to keep the fan base growing. “The fans might miss the traditional track and field events in future. We are making use of technology to make the events more exciting,” he said, during an online interaction with Indian media on Friday.

The working group of the world governing body, according to Coe, is constantly exploring ways and means to tackle endurance events that has mass gathering due to covid19. “If you think of relay, baton exchange could be another source of infection but we are findings ways to organise it. When we open up window for revamped 10 weeks Diamond League—the premier track and field competition–the series of events could be organised behind close door,” he added.

Coe assured that best practices for the safety of the athletes will be followed as some cities might not relax travel restriction and large crowd—due to social distancing—will not be possible at the stadium. “It’s like a transition phase—fans want to see top athletes in action post lockdown while the world body is working overtime to be more innovative,“ Coe said of the challenges ahead.

The member federations, according to former world record holder in 800m have to be sensible in its approach to start domestic competition. Perhaps that could be the reason, Indian Grand Prix, the first event of the revised domestic calendar on September 12 at Patiala will be held behind close door. “It all depends on the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines at the time of the competition. If there is travel restriction we might have to postpone the national championship to October 4,” said Adille Sumariwalla, Athletics Federeation of India head.

Big challenge

“We want athletes to get back into action,” added Coe. “As an individual sport we have a big advantage. As a runner I can feel the emotions of the athletes if there is only training and no competition. Therefore we want to provide them with an opportunity to compete and perform.”

Coe said the world is coming out of lockdown but its challenging time as training facilities are yet to open. “Member federations are eager to start the calendar but we need to be cautions,“ he added.

“There is hope and despair. There is big difference between specific training to compete in events like high jump or pole vault.”

The pandemic, said Coe, has hit athletics financially too. “The impact has been huge as we are also part of the ecosystem. But we have managed to control are finances as its important to fund member federation for development of track and field. We also rely on IOC (International Olympic Committee) for funds,” he revealed.

The world body has also initiated giving funds to elite athletes and those eligible will have to fill the forms before the May 31 deadline.

Doping issue

“Doping is big challenge. Before the outbreak of virus AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit), an independent body that oversee anti doping violation of the world body could travel to 100 countries but not now due to travel restrictions. But AIU is monitoring. Athletes have to file whereabouts and we will track them down,“ he said.

According to Coe, there aren’t testing large number of athletes but following intelligent testing and analysing the samples with specific tests. “We will surely catch the culprits. There is important tool— ABP (Athletes Biological Passport) —its being effectively used in endurance events,” he added.