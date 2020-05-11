Atlanta Mayor On Ahmaud Arbery Killing: White House Rhetoric Emboldens Racists

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on Sunday described the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery as a lynching and characterized rhetoric from the White House as emboldening people with racist beliefs.

Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, was jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23 when he was shot and killed. Two armed white men, father Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested last week and charged with murder and aggravated assault after graphic cellphone footage of the shooting surfaced online.

In an interview on “State of the Union,” Bottoms said Arbery’s killing was “part of a bigger issue that we’re having in this country.”

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s 2020 and this was a lynching of an African-American man,” Bottoms told CNN.

“With the rhetoric that we hear coming out of the White House, in so many ways, I think that many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it in an overt way that we otherwise would not see in 2020,” she added.