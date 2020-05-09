Atletico Madrid stars snapped returning to training for first time after LaLiga suspension

Atletico Madrid‘s players were pictured returning to training on Saturday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic called a premature halt to LaLiga.

Diego Simeone and his players began their preparations for the campaign’s restart at the club’s Ciudad Deporutiba Atletico de Madrid complex after Spain relaxed lockdown measures across the nation earlier this week.

Every member of their playing and coaching staff were tested for the disease – with Ronan Lodi reportedly returning a positive result and consequently missing out on the first training session.

Atletico Madrid’s players returned to training for the first time after LaLiga was suspended

A number of stars trained individually at the club’s complex after lockdown was eased in Spain

Players were spread out across a series of pitches to adhere to social distancing measures

The snaps, released by the club, show a number of players working hard to retain their fitness levels – with some even choosing to don face masks and gloves for the session.

Boss Simeone fronted proceedings in Madrid while wearing personal protective equipment, and his players were spread out across a series of pitches to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Felipe posed for the camera ahead of the session, and rumoured Arsenal target Thomas Partey was found in positive spirits ahead of the return of top-flight action.

But Atletico’s hopes of restarting training with a full roster took a blow with Lodi having tested positive.

Arsenal target Thomas Partey was also snapped as the squad were put through their paces

Atletico full back Renan Lodi reportedly tested positive for coronavirus this week after exams

LaLiga have already announced they anticipate at least 30 cases of players testing positive for coronavirus – but are determined to push ahead with picking up the campaign in June.

Those who test positive will be placed into quarantine and tested once again before they are permitted to return.

Barcelona returned to training on Friday, with title rivals Real Madrid reporting back on Monday.

The Spanish top flight is working on a four-stage plan to re-introduce the top division – which will see the numbers of players training at the same time slowly increased.

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre revealed that LaLiga hope to restart top-flight action on June 20

And despite the return date remaining unclear, Leganes boss Javier Aguirre jumped the gun and revealed on Thursday that he had been assured of when the league will restart.

‘We’ve now got a restart date: LaLiga will start again on June 20 and we’ll officially finish within five weeks, on July 26,’ Aguirre told MARCA Claro.

‘[Matches] will be played Saturday, Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the 11 [remaining] fixtures.

‘LaLiga have now confirmed that to me officially and so I’m happy, because we’ve now got training all scheduled.’