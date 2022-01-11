ATN's TRIBUTE TO 100 YEARS OF INDIAN CINEMA now available on Bell Media's Crave

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ – Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada’s largest South Asian Producer & Broadcaster is pleased to announce its Flagship Series ‘ATN`s Tribute to 100 Years of Indian Cinema’ is available on Bell Media’s premium streaming service, Crave.

The Bollywood Bonanza Collection features 20 episodes from the series ‘ATN`s Tribute to 100 Years of Indian Cinema’ Complimented by 20 popular movies in Hindi. The Original series of 300 Episodes of ATN’s Tribute to Indian Cinema features celebrities from the world’s largest film Industry with an International perspective along with exclusive interviews with stalwarts of the Indian Film Industry including Movie Stars, Producers, Directors, Music Composers, Singers and Choreographers. The series is produced at ATN’s High Definition Studios in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The series has precious footage from its vast original Canadian Production Archives, some of which may not be available anywhere else in the world.

“This Canadian series is a labour of Love and is dedicated to the Outstanding contribution made by several great Legends in the history of Indian Cinema. I consider it an Honor and Privilege to have personally Interviewed most of these highly respected and talented celebrities. ATN has had a very successful long standing association with Bell for over 20 Years. We are truly delighted to enhance this relationship and showcase this entertaining & unique series, and feature Films through a partnership with Bell Media’s popular and prestigious streaming platform Crave,” said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar President & CEO of ATN- Asian Television Network International Limited.



“Crave’s mandate is to offer its subscribers a diverse portfolio of compelling and prestigious programming,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. “ATN has a strong, expansive presence in Canada, and with 40 movies and episodes currently available in the Bollywood Bonanza Collection, we’re proud to partner with them to deliver this acclaimed and popular international content to our audience.”





About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada’s diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, India Cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN’s content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada.

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

