Atomic Habits Author James Clear to Headline BambooHR's 10th Annual HR Virtual Summit

The World’s Largest Virtual HR Event Opens Free Registration

LINDON, Utah, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BambooHR®, the leading cloud-based human resource platform where everything works together, announced today the opening of registration for its annual HR Virtual Summit on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The event will feature a keynote address from James Clear, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, Atomic Habits.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 10th HR Virtual Summit and are honored to have James Clear as our keynote speaker,” said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. “This event is a great opportunity for HR professionals to come together, learn from industry experts, and network with their peers.”

The HR Virtual Summit is a free event open to HR professionals looking to gain valuable insights and knowledge in the industry on topics such as benefits, company culture, retention, DE&I, current events, employee performance, hiring, onboarding, and HR data and strategy. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn free SHRM and HRCI recertification credits by participating in the virtual sessions.

Registration is now open at www.bamboohr.com/virtual .

For more information about BambooHR and the HR Virtual Summit, please visit www.bamboohr.com .

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions that empower HR professionals to manage, support, and grow what matters most—their people. As a company, BambooHR’s mission is to set people free to do great work, by automating, centralizing, and connecting employee data all in one place to support better decisions. The platform’s intuitive and intentionally designed payroll, time tracking, benefits, performance, and reporting solutions support the full repertoire of HR responsibilities—all backed by award-winning customer service. Over the past 15 years, BambooHR has been the trusted partner of HR professionals at 32 thousand companies in over 150 countries and 50 industries, for supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-habits-author-james-clear-to-headline-bamboohrs-10th-annual-hr-virtual-summit-302108834.html

SOURCE BambooHR LLC

