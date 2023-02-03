Atomic spectroscopy market size to increase by USD 2214.33 million; Evolving Opportunities with A KRUSS Optronic GmbH and Agilent Technologies Inc. among others – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors of the atomic spectroscopy market. For instance, one of the key vendors, A KRUSS Optronic GmbH offers atomic spectroscopy solutions such as optical spectroscopy. Similarly, another vendor, Agilent Technologies Inc provides atomic spectroscopy such as Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry, Microwave Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy. To know about all major vendor offerings –Download A PDF Sample Report

The Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Application, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,214.33 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.02%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global atomic spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will account for 42% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a large number of atomic spectroscopy system manufacturers, such as Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bruker, Rigaku Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, are driving the growth of the laboratory shaker market in North America.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety, the rapid growth of end-user industries, and the rising awareness among end-users toward advanced instruments. However, the high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into atomic absorption, X-ray fluorescence, X-ray diffraction, and others. The atomic absorption segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this atomic spectroscopy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the atomic spectroscopy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of atomic spectroscopy market vendors

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,214.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A KRUSS Optronic GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hitachi High Tech Corp., HORIBA Ltd., Perkin Elmer Inc, Rigaku Corp., SAFAS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global atomic spectroscopy market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global atomic spectroscopy market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Atomic absorption – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Atomic absorption – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Atomic absorption – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Atomic absorption – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Atomic absorption – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 X ray fluorescence – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on X-ray fluorescence – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on X ray fluorescence – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on X ray fluorescence – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on X ray fluorescence – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 X ray diffraction – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on X ray diffraction – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on X ray diffraction – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on X ray diffraction – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on X ray diffraction – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Food and beverage testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food and beverage testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food and beverage testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food and beverage testing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food and beverage testing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Environmental testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Environmental testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Environmental testing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Environmental testing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Environmental testing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A KRUSS Optronic GmbH

Exhibit 120: A KRUSS Optronic GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 121: A KRUSS Optronic GmbH – Product / Service



Exhibit 122: A KRUSS Optronic GmbH – Key offerings

12.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 123: Agilent Technologies Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 124: Agilent Technologies Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 125: Agilent Technologies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 126: Agilent Technologies Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Agilent Technologies Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 128: AMETEK Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 129: AMETEK Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 130: AMETEK Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 131: AMETEK Inc. – Segment focus

12.6 Aurora Biomed Inc.

Exhibit 132: Aurora Biomed Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 133: Aurora Biomed Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Aurora Biomed Inc. – Key offerings

12.7 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 135: Avantor Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 136: Avantor Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 137: Avantor Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Avantor Inc. – Segment focus

12.8 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 139: Bruker Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 140: Bruker Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 141: Bruker Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 142: Bruker Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Bruker Corp. – Segment focus

12.9 Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA

Exhibit 144: Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA – Overview



Exhibit 145: Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA – Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Co. AA – Key offerings

12.10 GBC Scientific Equipment

Exhibit 147: GBC Scientific Equipment – Overview



Exhibit 148: GBC Scientific Equipment – Product / Service



Exhibit 149: GBC Scientific Equipment – Key offerings

12.11 Hitachi High Tech Corp.

Exhibit 150: Hitachi High Tech Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 151: Hitachi High Tech Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 152: Hitachi High Tech Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 153: Hitachi High Tech Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Hitachi High Tech Corp. – Segment focus

12.12 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 155: HORIBA Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 156: HORIBA Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 157: HORIBA Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 158: HORIBA Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 159: HORIBA Ltd. – Segment focus

12.13 Perkin Elmer Inc

Exhibit 160: Perkin Elmer Inc – Overview



Exhibit 161: Perkin Elmer Inc – Business segments



Exhibit 162: Perkin Elmer Inc – Key news



Exhibit 163: Perkin Elmer Inc – Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Perkin Elmer Inc – Segment focus

12.14 Rigaku Corp.

Exhibit 165: Rigaku Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 166: Rigaku Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Rigaku Corp. – Key offerings

12.15 SAFAS SA

Exhibit 168: SAFAS SA – Overview



Exhibit 169: SAFAS SA – Product / Service



Exhibit 170: SAFAS SA – Key offerings

12.16 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 171: Shimadzu Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 172: Shimadzu Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 173: Shimadzu Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 174: Shimadzu Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Shimadzu Corp. – Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 177: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 178: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 179: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atomic-spectroscopy-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2214-33-million-evolving-opportunities-with-a-kruss-optronic-gmbh-and-agilent-technologies-inc-among-others—technavio-301737398.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

