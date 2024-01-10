Attain Partners Unveils Updated Logo to Highlight the Future-focused and Innovative Spirit of the Consulting Firm

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Attain Partners, a leading management and technology consulting firm, unveiled an updated logo today across its digital channels including LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and AttainPartners.com. The new logo maintains the recognizable mark shared by all of Attain Enterprises—consulting company Attain Partners, private equity firm Attain Capital, and sports and entertainment company Attain Sports. Attain Partners’ new logo features a modern design with equal emphasis on both words, “Attain Partners,” using contemporary fonts. This visual update signifies the importance placed on both the overarching Attain brand and the distinct consulting company designed to change the world by disrupting the status quo.

We are refreshing our logo to reflect our innovative culture and our commitment to Invent the Future for our clients.

“Since Attain became operational in August 2009, we have maintained the same font, color, and size for the word ‘Attain’ in our logo. In March 2021, we introduced ‘Partners’ to signify the next phase of our firm’s evolution as a leader dedicated to serving the education and nonprofit markets,” said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. “Now, as we embark on 2024, we are refreshing our logo once again to better reflect our innovative culture and our commitment to Invent the Future for our clients, creating enduring results that allow them to more effectively accomplish their important missions.”

The logo update follows closely on the heels of the company’s announcement of the formation of Attain Digital. This initiative drives impact for clients through the consolidation of the firm’s Salesforce, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and other technology offerings under one umbrella, creating a unique value proposition that positions Attain Partners as a digital transformation leader in the education and nonprofit markets.

“Our sleek new logo is not a departure from our historical brand but rather an important evolution,” said Ellen Walsh, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at Attain Partners. “Our core values remain unchanged—we are a values- and mission-driven organization, prioritizing our team members and innovating to create transformational change for our clients. We are proud of our firm’s remarkable growth and believe that this more modern and balanced logo reflects the progress we’ve attained, both for our clients and in the growth and development of our teams.”

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

