Attention Grabbing Media Presents Vick Tipnes

Healthcare Mogul Buys Gas for Strangers in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vick Tipnes, entrepreneur and business owner – has been giving gas money to locals to pay it forward and help with growing gas prices.

His generosity was captured on camera and posted on his social media (@vicktipnes on TikTok and Instagram) with this statement: “With everything going on with gas prices, I just wanted to do something different and pay for this man’s gas”. His first post was viewed 5.8 million times on TikTok alone.

Consequently, his actions have inspired others to continue to pay it forward – both from the people receiving the gas money (who gave their money away to those who needed it more) and those viewing his videos. One commenter said, “I copied your note and wrote it on my own piece of paper. I’m going to do this in my town.”

Vick Tipnes is the owner of Blackstone Medical Services – the nation’s largest provider of home sleep testing services. He’s also the author of “Did You Sell Your Soul? It’s Never Too Late to Change Your Story”, where he shows readers how to overcome obstacles, remain focused and achieve goals in life.

To learn more about Vick Tipnes, go to: www.vicktipnes.com

Contact Information:

Attention Grabbing Media

Ollie Rodriguez

(727) 215-3264

332615@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attention-grabbing-media-presents-vick-tipnes-301509318.html

SOURCE AGM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

