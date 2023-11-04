Attorneys Alert Marshall Fire Victims To Pending Claim Deadline

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singleton Schreiber, America’s premier fire litigation firm, is alerting those impacted by the Marshall Fire that the deadline to file a suit against the utility responsible for starting the fires is just over two months away.

In July of this year, Boulder County Sheriff’s investigators concluded that the Marshall Fire of December 30, 2021 was started by an Xcel Energy power line. Now, time is running out for residents, business owners, and other individuals to make a claim for damaged property and/or injuries.

“This tragic fire killed two people and destroyed the homes of thousands of Boulder County residents,” said Singleton Schreiber Managing Partner Gerald Singleton. “The victims of these fires need attorneys who specialize in this type of litigation and have the experience and resources necessary to make sure each one of them is made whole for their losses.”

The Marshall Fire burned over 6,000 acres and caused more than $2 billion in damage. Overall, 37,500 residents were displaced, 1,084 structures were burned and another 149 were damaged.

“The Marshall Fire threatened and took lives, causing one of the biggest disruptions in our state’s history,” said Kevin Hannon, the managing partner of Singleton Schreiber’s Denver office. “Almost every fire victims is underinsured, and they have every right to hold Xcel Energy responsible for its negligence in maintaining and operating its equipment.”

Those wishing to reach out to the firm for help can contact Singleton Schreiber at (720) 740-5002 or via email at info@singletonschreiber.com. The firm’s Denver office is located at 1641 N Downing St, Denver, CO 80218.

Singleton Schreiber is also hosting a Town Hall, information below:

Marshall Fire Town Hall

An exclusive opportunity to ask key questions and have your concerns addressed by experienced fire attorneys. We’ll be discussing community updates and available resources.

WHEN: Monday, November 6, 2023

TIME: 6:30 PM MDT

WHERE: Louisville Recreation & Senior Center (900 W. Via Appia, Louisville, CO 80027)

About Singleton Schreiber

With over 250 employees and offices in Denver, California, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, Singleton Schreiber has successfully represented more than 15,000 victims of utility fires and recovered billions on their behalf. Gerald Singleton and Kevin Hannon are nationally recognized experts in fire and environmental litigation, and Singleton Schreiber is the “go to” law firm for any individual or municipality involved in fire litigation.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attorneys-alert-marshall-fire-victims-to-pending-claim-deadline-301977792.html

SOURCE Singleton Schreiber

