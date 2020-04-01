Au Pairs Caught Between Work and a Pandemic

Marisa Koster, 22, knew that she wanted to go to Scandinavia after graduating from college, so she created a profile on Au Pair World. After about two weeks, she matched with a family of four in Sweden — two parents and two children under the age of 5 — and would begin her new job in May.

She booked her ticket, applied for a Swedish residency and was already picking out the clothes she would bring when it was announced this month that many countries would order their borders shut to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s pretty horrible,” said Ms. Koster, who is originally from Cincinnati. “All of my graduation plans stem from being able to leave, and I don’t know if I’ll be able to yet, or if I’ll get the residence permit.”

As of now, the Swedish government, like many European countries, will only allow citizens to enter the country and people who fall under one of their exemption categories, including those who have residence permits, but it is unclear whether that will change or if Ms. Koster’s residency application will be approved.

“It’s just hard not to know your entire future,” said Ms. Koster, adding that she hopes she can go in June or July. If not, she will search for another host family or stay in the United States and try to find a job, which could be particularly challenging in the current job market.

Ms. Koster believes that au pairs should be considered as exemptions for necessary travel.

“I would think that if they’re shutting down all the schools, it would be even more helpful for us to be there,” she said.

Kyla Fountain, 21, has been working as an au pair for an American family in Songdo, South Korea, for the past eight months.