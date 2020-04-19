Aubrey Plaza & Longtime Boyfriend Jeff Baena Walk Their Dogs in Rare Outing

Aubrey Plaza and boyfriend Jeff Baena enjoy some fresh air while taking their dogs for a walk around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (April 18) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The longtime couple stayed safe in cotton masks across their faces as they enjoyed a little out with their dogs.

If you didn’t know, Aubrey and Jeff have been quietly dating since 2011 and are very rarely photographed out together.

The last time we saw Aubrey and Jeff together was back in 2018!