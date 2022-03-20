Audi A6 Avant e-tron: Electric wagon concept with a massive boot and range

We’ve seen plenty of electric sedans and SUVs, but electric wagons are still a rarity.

Now, Audi is changing that with its new Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept. The car, announced at Audi’s 2022 Annual Media Conference, is a luxurious electric wagon with fast charging, lots of range, and tons of space for its passengers and luggage.

If you’ve been following Audi, the new car won’t be completely unfamiliar to you; it’s based on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) as Audi’s A6 E-Tron concept, announced in April 2021 – only now, it has the Avant name, which means it’s a wagon.

It’s still a concept vehicle, meaning it won’t hit the market in this exact form, but Audi says it’s “production-oriented,” so we guess that means it’s not far from the car that actually will become available to purchase.

Audi is calling the Audi A6 Avant e-tron its “storage champ,” as it’s both large and spacious (4.96 meters (16.3 ft.) long, 1.96 meters (6.4 ft.) wide, and 1.44 meters (4.7 ft.) high) and can store a lot of energy, with a battery that will offer a range up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) per WLTP standards. The battery will also charge extremely fast thanks to Audi’s 800 volt charging tech; Audi says a 10-minute stop to the charging station should give the car about 300 km (186 miles) of range.

Digital Matrix LED lights on the front, OLED tail light on the back.

Credit: Audi

Acceleration figures will vary depending on the model; the fastest version will have a 0-100 km/h time in “less than four seconds,” while the entry level variant will achieve the same feat in “less than seven seconds.” These numbers are achieved by two electric motors which produce a total of 469 horsepower.

Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is 16.3 ft. long.

Credit: Audi

Because it’s an Audi, the A6 Avant e-tron has a ton of techy goodies, including the Digital Matrix LED front headlights that can project a video game onto a wall and a customizable OLED tail light strip.

Audi says the first production vehicles built on the PPE platform will come sometime in 2023, though it’s unclear whether the A6 Avant e-tron will be among them.