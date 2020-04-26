Audit must give transparency to council grants scheme

news, local-news,

Whether rightly or wrongly, councils are among the most heavily criticised and scrutinised organisations in any regional community. Few would deny that the City of Launceston’s $8.5 million coronavirus support package was a vital injection into our local economy, attempting to fill part of the void left by the economic downturn. Central to this was the opportunity to transition businesses to a new playing field during the pandemic, where online delivery of services was vital in our contactless society. It’s an area were many of our businesses, particularly more traditional ones, have little experience. They also needed help getting the message out there. The council’s innovation grants needed to be provided quickly to make this transition smooth. But speed has almost certainly been their downfall. And it’s meant that some of the very businesses the council intended to support may have missed out altogether, thanks to the design of the rollout. The allegations surrounding the distribution of $550,000 in Level 2 grants were extremely concerning. The wide range of individuals making criticisms – from prominent local business people, to small business owners – give an indication that there were issues. And the issues were so severe that they’ve polarised a significant segment of the business community, who saw inequity in the grant recipients. They also saw alleged predatory behaviour from a company that, many claim, saw the grants as an opportunity to sign up as many businesses as possible to boost their client base, while also ensuring these businesses had to work with them when they received the grant. As Premier Peter Gutwein has said, he’s not afraid of necessary oversight during this time of massive government expenditure. Even the federal government has allowed Senate oversight of its actions. Councillors must allow an independent audit to get to the bottom of this grant scheme to assure ratepayers that funds are going to businesses that need them most.

