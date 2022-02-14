Audit Software Market: Segmentation by Deployment (on-premises and cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)–Forecast till 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Audit Software market is segmented into two categories based on the segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 746.51 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.70%.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Audit Software Market as a part of the global application software market within the information technology market.

Audit Software Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of audit software is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and distribution

Post-selling services

Maintenance and support

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The audit software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment’s growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the audit software market, including some of the vendors such as Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, CaseWare International Inc., ComplianceBridge Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Diligent Corp., Ideagen Plc, International Business Machines Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the audit software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC. – Offers audit management software namely Gensuite Audit Management Software.

Offers audit management software namely Gensuite Audit Management Software. CaseWare International Inc. – Offers audit management software namely CaseWare Audit with risk and control tracking, audit optimizer and real time collaboration.

Offers audit management software namely CaseWare Audit with risk and control tracking, audit optimizer and real time collaboration. ComplianceBridge Corp. – Offers audit management software namely ComplianceBridge Risk Audit Management Software.

Geographical Highlights

The audit software market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the audit software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The need for streamlining enterprises’ financial structure and complying with the set regulations are the primary drivers expected to drive the audit software market in North America during the projected period.

The US and Canada are the main revenue-generating countries in the market in North America. Most organizations in the United States are having trouble handling developing and unexpected risks as part of their financial structuring. This can result in revenue loss and company disruption. To address these issues, businesses are turning to audit software, which can assist streamline the auditing process. Auditing aids in the early detection of financial concerns, which can then be avoided by taking corrective action. Owing to these advantages of audit software, the market in North America is growing at a stable rate.

Moreover, countries like the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France are the key market for the audit software market in North America.

Key Market Dynamics-

Audit Software Key Market Drivers:

Increased demand for cloud-based audit software

Reduced upfront expenses and low integration complexity are two advantages of cloud-based audit software. Furthermore, cloud-based audit software facilitates secure online communication with clients and coworkers. Enterprises have been able to adopt emerging technologies like cognitive technology, blockchain, and others as a result of the software’s adoption, and these are being utilized to predict insight-driven audits and validate results. As a result of these advantages, end-users are adopting cloud-based audit software at a faster rate, resulting in market growth over the projection period.

Audit Software Key Market Trends:

Integration of cognitive technology with audit software

The cognitive technology-based audit software uses algorithms to do data analysis on massive amounts of financial data in order to extract data insights and provide reports depending on the financial structure of the business. In the audit reporting process, AI also enables the deployment of strategies based on generated data insights to improve risk management. Organizations can also employ AI-based analysis to provide high-quality audits to examine the risks they face, financial reporting controls, and operating environments. The use of artificial intelligence in auditing is becoming more common in all areas, which will fuel market expansion over the projection period.

Customize Your Report

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Audit Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 746.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, CaseWare International Inc., ComplianceBridge Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Diligent Corp., Ideagen Plc, International Business Machines Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

CaseWare International Inc.

ComplianceBridge Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Diligent Corp.

Ideagen Plc

International Business Machines Corp.

NAVEX Global Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Workiva Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

