Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Trashed as “Privileged” for Covid-19 Response



Audrey Roloff may wanna stop talking about the coronavirus for a little bit.



Or, quite possibly, forever.



Last month, as states around the country started to order residents inside, the former Little People, Big World star asked everyone to pray.



This was a nice sentiment, but a handful of critics still pounced on Roloff because there’s really only so much praying can do amid the outbreak of a deadly virus.



The important thing is that people take actual action by listening to medical experts and heeding their advice.



Now, however, Audrey and husband Jeremy have really pissed off a bunch of social media followers and podcast listeners.



On the latest edition of their podcast, Audrey and Jeremy tried to remain upbeat about the extreme restrictions now in place around the nation.



“New episode dropped today and we’re sharing our thoughts on this global pandemic, how we are handeling quarantine with two kids, and things we are grateful for in this season,” Audrey wrote on Instagram.



She added;



“We talk about the helpfulness of writing down your questions in the face of so much uncertainty, practical ideas for being intentional at home with a toddler, and the importance of giving people extra grace right now.”



On the actual podcast, Audrey and Jeremy talked about what it’s been liked to be cooped up inside with their young children, a phrasing that really irritated many people out there.



As Jeremy put it:



They couple talked “our kids during quarantine, parenting and how we’re dealing with a tired and wired Ember girl, the complexity of our cultural moment, how we are handling it, and our thoughts on the coming weeks.



“We hope it encourages and gets your thinking!”



The thing is, the podcast did not encourage listeners.



It just angered them.



“I understand you don’t understand what the majority of us are dealing with. You are wealthy. You have the farm to go to,” one listener wrote online in response.



“I am low-income. Yet needed. I put my family at risk every day to bring people food and supplies. My husband just was laid off, and our kids are home, so if he somehow gets another job, I have to quit mine.



“How are you qualified to tell me not to complain? Or be angry? Or frustrated?”



This has become a growing criticism of celebrities.



During this pandemic, many are trying to send well wishes to regular citizens — without realizing that their quarantined lives inside of a mansion, with a lot of property and without any monetary concerns…



… is VERY different from the lives of the average American.



This is what another user said in harsh detail:



You live in a bubble the majority of us have no access to, and we have worked hard. We just did not have a TV show that shot us into the public eye.



You don’t use it anymore, but you did not get famous on your own talents.



While every other podcast is trying to make light comedy and help us through this, you are sitting there in your warm home, telling us how to live.



Come do my job. Come get potentially exposed to COVID-19 multiple times a day. Come help the homeless find safety. Come help the poor get food into their homes.



Until then, you are not acting like Christ, but those who judged him.



Others, meanwhile, called out Jeremy and Audrey for acting like they were struggling to stay home while they had a toddler “cooped up” inside.



After they heard that, Instagram users shot back as follows.



“Cooped up? Are you not constantly at the farm with Ember?”



A second added;



“All due respect, Ember is hardly cooped up. Your stories show her out at the farm every day, riding on your golf carts. My daughter is literally cooped up. We are not [allowed] out at all here.”



Neither Jeremy nor Audrey has responded to this backlash.



Do you think it’s deserved?