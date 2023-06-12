Augmented reality (AR) market size is set to grow by USD 157.21 billion from 2022 to 2027; The increasing investments in AR technology will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global augmented reality (AR) market size is estimated to grow by USD 157.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.71% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth. For more insights on the historic period for five years (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (enterprise, retail, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The enterprise segment will account for a major share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. Enterprises use AR applications for remote assistance to save time and travel costs. For instance, Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG, a metal processing automotive supplier, uses Ubimax Frontline AR software to communicate with experts to receive real-time on-site assistance with the help of smart glasses. NASA, on the other hand, has introduced AR apps for Microsoft HoloLens AR headset to provide live training and instructions. Moreover, mobile AR apps help organizations bring about significant changes in operational processes. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global augmented reality (AR) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global augmented reality (AR) market.

North America is projected to contribute 37% of market growth by 2027. In North America , the US has played a significant role in the development of technologies that people use in their daily lives. The technology capabilities in Canada have been recognized significantly. Developers, manufacturers, and consumers are keen on developing and using smart technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and various advanced technologies, such as AR, MR, and VR. AR is among the leading and fastest-growing technology. Several vendors, such as Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft, have established a strong presence in the US and are heavily investing in AR technology. With such investments and advances in technology, the AR market in the region will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing investments in AR technology are the key factor driving the global AR market growth. AR is an emerging technology, and several major players and startups are investing heavily in AR technology-related innovations. The technology is expected to be used in social media platforms, mobile devices (for virtual conference calls), and automotive devices, as well as in the retail and healthcare industries. As AR is being used every day by millions of people, it requires the delivery of copious amounts of data and vast processing power to deliver the information in real-time. So these investments will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing integration of AR in mobile devices will fuel the global AR market growth. Several manufacturers of mobile devices, such as smartphones, phablets, and tablets, are using AR solutions to enhance the user experience and increase the value proposition of mobile devices. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increased popularity and penetration of AR technology in smartphones and tablets. Moreover, vendors have produced applications for AR phones to build a mobile AR ecosystem. Consumers can enjoy the AR functionality on their mobile devices owing to basic computer vision and positional tracking. Such factors will further propel the growth of the AR market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Privacy concerns over AR technology are a major challenge to the global AR market growth. AR collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Privacy concerns, therefore, are a major challenge in the global AR market. AR technology can access the personal data of users and may pose a threat to their privacy. It can collect a lot of information from the user’s social networking accounts. User privacy can also be threatened if hackers gain access to the user’s device. Moreover, there are privacy-related concerns associated with AR smart glasses. These glasses automatically screen and process the user’s environment, violating the privacy of the user and those around them. The development of such products may hamper the growth of the AR market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Augmented Reality (AR) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Augmented Reality (AR) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Augmented Reality (AR) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Augmented Reality (AR) Market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Augmented Reality (AR) Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The augmented reality and virtual reality market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,64,557.67 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer and enterprise), technology (AR and VR), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ). The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the augmented reality and virtual reality market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,64,557.67 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer and enterprise), technology (AR and VR), and geography (APAC, , , Middle East and , and ). The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the augmented reality and virtual reality market growth. The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market share is expected to increase by USD 6.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market segmentation by component (hardware and software) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ). The growing demand for healthcare services is one of the key drivers supporting augmented and virtual reality in the healthcare market growth.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 157.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Marxent Labs LLC, Maxst Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., RealWear Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Ultraleap Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

