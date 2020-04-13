Aussie airlines continue key routes as Spain’s toll falls

Airlines will continue to operate affordable services on key domestic routes for passengers and freight during the coronavirus crisis despite plunging demand.

News Corp Australia understands the Morrison government is in the final stages of negotiations with Qantas and Virgin make sure flights continue to operate between Australia’s capital cities.

Tens of millions of dollars are expected to flow from government coffers to guarantee people can still fly between Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The plan will enable repatriated Australians to return to their home states after they complete their two week quarantine in hotels across the country.

More than $1 billion has already been forked out by the government in the Regional Air Network Assistance Package to help smaller airlines.

Thousands of jobs have already been lost across the Australian aviation sector following service reductions when non-essential domestic travel was banned.

SPAIN GETS BACK TO WORK

Hundreds of thousands of people have been allowed to return to work for the first time in Spain since the government-imposed coronavirus lockdown.

People in regions of Spain where Easter Monday is not a national holiday were allowed to leave their homes to go to work in a slight relaxation of a lockdown that has been in place since last month.

According to media estimates, around 300,000 people returned to work in the capital Madrid.

Prior to Monday, only people employed in positions considered essential have been allowed to work at their job sites. Many factory and construction workers can now resume their activities.

Spain’s Health Ministry on Monday recorded 3477 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 169,496 and offering more evidence the hard-hit country could be on the road to recovery. At its height, Spain saw more than 8000 new infections in a day.

Spain reported 517 new deaths, bringing the total to 17,489.

Despite the encouraging figures, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday in an address to the nation that the restrictions would only be loosened in a significant way “in two weeks at the earliest, and they will be incremental and careful.”

WORKING FROM HOME MAY BE PERMANENT

Many Australians and their bosses are discovering just how much work can be done outside of an office as social distancing rules are in effect to stop the coronavirus.

Researchers say workplaces are unlikely to look the same after this major upheaval, even if the economy does “snap back” in the way politicians want it to.

But there are warnings that working from home is not all positive. The Centre for Future Work, part of progressive think tank The Australia Institute, estimates about three in 10 Australian workers – or four million people – can do their jobs from home.

These are largely people in office settings who work on computers or by telephone.

Centre director Jim Stanford says there are probably half this number working at home right now, in the midst of the crisis.

“It is likely that much of the increase in at-home work will become permanent, even after the immediate health emergency passes, so it is crucial policymakers pay top-priority attention to ensuring the safety and fairness of work from home arrangements,” he said on Monday.

“Normal employment patterns won’t suddenly reappear, even once the health emergency has passed and people are able to go back to their workplaces.”

In a paper he has written with the centre’s senior economist Alison Pennington, he says there will likely be a mix of people who want to return to their offices and those who want to continue to work from home.

They note the right to request flexible work arrangements is already enshrined in law, but there might need to be a “mirror-image entitlement” – the right to work at a formal employer-provided workplace – added to this. And they caution that at-home working could turn out to be “baptism by fire” with bosses tempted to use cyber-surveillance to make sure their employees are working.

THREE ELEMENTS NEEDED BEFORE LOCKDOWN LIFTED

Health Minister Greg Hunt has outlined the three key elements that must be in place for Australia to come out of lockdown.

Mr Hunt told reporters this afternoon the focus was on consolidating the containment phase and working toward “effective eradication of the virus”.

It was “too soon to make changes” to social distancing, he said.

Mr Hunt said lifting the lockdown would involve “three elements”.

“One is clear indication that we are suppressing the case numbers in Australia – it could be case numbers, the retransmission rate, that’s all being developed into an assessment protocol,” he said.

“Two is ensuring we have rapid response capability – testing, tracing. Thirdly, once those things are achieved, is planning the steps out, which will always be gradual.”

Mr Hunt said “really sophisticated” countries including South Korea, Singapore and Japan had eased restrictions only to have to raise them again.

“We want to ensure the more we do now, the greater our ability to manage in the future,” he said.

More than half of the 6335 Australians who have contracted COVID-19 have fully recovered, Mr Hunt confirmed.

