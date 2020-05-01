Aussie helps build ‘time machine’ to visit Big Bang

Construction is set to start next year on what will essentially be the closest thing we have to a time machine.

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) – a new generation in radio telescope – will look back in time some 13 billion years to see the beginning of the universe.

With one site in Australia and one in South Africa, CSIRO Astronomy and Space Science deputy director Sarah Pearce hopes the SKA will help answer some of life’s biggest questions.

“SKA in Australia will look back in time toward not long after the Big Bang and hopefully, for the first time we will see when the very first galaxy started to shine, this is called the Cosmic Dawn Period,” Ms Pearce said.

“That helps you understand how galaxies are born, how they evolve and how they eventually die. There isn’t a telescope that has been able to take images of this yet.”

Ms Pearce – a pioneering and internationally recognised physicist and 2020 Telstra NSW Business Woman of the Year – has been working with international cohorts on this project for nine years.

“It’s important we understand where we came from and where we’re going,” she said. “People are fascinated by the stars and the Big Bang and our wider purpose in the universe.

“But this kind of research can have practical implications. The Wi-Fi we use was created with some of the algorithms used first by the CSIRO when they were trying to look at black holes.

“The SKA has enormous data rates and it will produce petabytes of data. How we learn to deal with that will help us learn how to deal with storing data in both science fields and industry.”

The radio telescope to be built in Australia is called SKA-low and will be made up of 130,000 radio antenna that will look like 2m-high metal Christmas trees spread over 65km of desert in Western Australia. It will start conducting science observations mid-2020s with a partial array.

“The reason we’re in the desert in WA is because what we are looking for are extremely faint whispers,” Ms Pearce said.

“You can’t find them if you’re near a lot of people using phones, microwaves, radios.”

Telstra Business Women’s Awards ambassador Alex Badenoch said while Ms Pearce was the group’s 2020 NSW Business Woman, she was also awarded the Public Sector and Academia Award.

“We commend Ms Pearce for her innovative space programs that have significant global impact,” Ms Badenoch said. She is committed to collaboration, and instead of being out to win, she is dedicated to ensuring she and her team produce the best work possible.”