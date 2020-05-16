Aussies venture out as restrictions ease

Today saw many states and territories begin the first stage of the Prime Minister’s three-part process to lift restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings and business operations.

Australians got to sit in pubs, cafes and restaurants for the first time in weeks after isolation and social-distancing measures kept the lid on infections and COVID-19 deaths.

Many hit the beach and local parks to catch up with family and friends, while others enjoyed eating out for the first time in months.

Here are some of the first things people did across the major cities after being stuck at home for weeks.

media_camera Newlyweds Sam (bride) and Tye Carpenter pictured at Parramatta Park with family enjoying a picnic after tying the knot at the registry this morning. Picture: Sam Ruttyn/Sunday Telegraph

media_camera A fitness bootcamp under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

media_camera Table service at a cafe in New Farm, Sydney. Picture: Liam Kidston.

media_camera Group of people practising martial arts at Bronte. Picture: Adam Yip.

media_camera Auctioneer Damien Cooley selling a house in Concord, Sydney. Picture: Gaye Gerard/ Sunday Telegraph

media_camera Cousins Breanna Skinner, 4, and Madison McDougall, 5, pictured at Bungaribee Park in Sydney’s West as restrictions on kids playgrounds have eased after the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: David Swift

media_camera A busy Rundle Mall (in Adelaide) as South Australia begins to loosen social distancing restrictions that were in place due to COVID-19. Picture: Emma Brasier

media_camera Melbourne couple Ellis and Denise Richards waited on by Watergate Port Douglas by owner David Robertson on the first day of reopening in Port Douglas. Picture: Stewart McLean.

media_camera Some took to the streets in protest, like these supporters of asylum seekers outside the Mantra Hotel in Preston, Melbourne. Picture: AAP/Michael Dodge.

media_camera People enjoy a perfect day in Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall. Picture: Tim Carrafa.

media_camera Lifting restrictions around Victoria- Olive, Emma McKean, Nicholas Swan, Gigi, Madison Wilson and Aida loved getting out in a GoBoat on the Yarra River today. Picture: Nicole Cleary.

media_camera People enjoy a perfect day in Melbourne on the banks of the Yarra River. Picture: Tim Carrafa.

media_camera Runners are seen in a group at Albert Park Lake in Melbourne, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Picture: AP/Michael Dodge.

media_camera Clayton Sefo, Mark Nicolaidis, Indi Hawkins and Lewis Begg a passing a football as they have a picnic with friends at the Kangaroo Point Cliffs in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Darren England.

media_camera Diners enjoying the new lifted restrictions at Mucho Mexicano in Southbank, Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Richard Gosling.

media_camera A group of women celebrated a birthday in New Farm Park in Brisbane. Picture: AAP/Darren England.

media_camera Crowds at the Powerhouse Brisbane Markets, New Farm. Picture: Liam Kidston.

media_camera Beauticians reopened in Darwin, as restrictions were eased across the Northern Territory. Picture: Shane Eecen/Getty Images.

Despite being granted a little more freedom, health authorities are still urging people to remain vigilant as the virus is still present in the community and could flare up as hot spots or small outbreaks.

“If we do the wrong things, we risk undoing all the gains that we’ve made so far,” President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Batone told the ABC television on Saturday.

“So, the message is, yes, appreciate all the efforts, appreciate the opportunity to release some of those measures, but let’s not have a party, let’s not go to town.”

He said people must still maintain social distance, cough etiquette, washing hands regularly and staying away from others if they are unwell.

