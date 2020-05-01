Groups of Australians are the latest in the sights of authorities running the country’s COVID-19 testing regime.

Chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy said the “cohort tests” will sample various sections of the community, even if they aren’t showing any coronavirus symptoms.

“Just to make sure that our confidence that we don’t have asymptomatic transmission is correct,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday afternoon.

He said the groups would include consecutive elective surgery patients and staff.

Prof Murphy said aged care workers will also be tested “voluntarily, if they wish to” as will healthcare workers.

“We’ll be doing another range of cohorts from time to time … just to ensure that we are not seeing asymptomatic transmission,” he said.

media_camera Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

He reiterated Australians showing even the most minor of symptoms such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat should come forward to be tested.

“That plus downloading the app and sticking to what we’ve asked you to do, makes the country safe for you,” he said.

More than half a million tests have already been performed.

Asked if they will be “cohort testing” school communities, Prof Murphy said one state was already considering testing a group of teachers for peace of mind.

He said “a lot of asymptomatic children” linked to COVID-19 outbreaks had been tested in Australia.

But he said there was “increasing evidence from Europe”, including studies out of the UK and the Netherlands, that “consistently show transmission amongst children” is not of concern.

“There really isn’t a strong basis to test a cohort of children at this time,” Prof Murphy said.

Earlier in the press conference, he said “pretty convincingly, we have flattened the curve”.

“Our case numbers are so low now that we can analyse each case, each cluster,” he said.

Originally published as Aussies who will become testing targets