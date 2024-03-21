Australia Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F

Australia alcoholic beverages market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The market’s value was predicted to be USD 29.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 42.27 billion by 2030. Australia has a large drinking culture integrated into many social and cultural activities. However, unhealthy consumption levels are a serious health concern because they are linked to an increased risk of injury, chronic disease, and early mortality.

Due to the enormous number of craft beer enthusiasts in Australia, the beer segment held the largest market share in the country’s market for alcoholic beverages. To provide mild-lager beer for consumers, many breweries have decided to create newer product variations with the necessary qualities. Wine sales have increased due to public understanding of its health benefits. This has been made more accessible by changes in consumer tastes and drinking patterns, encouraging people to choose healthier options like low-calorie and low-alcohol beverages. The country’s wine market is expected to grow over the projected period due to this switch from other alcohol to wine.

The demand for packaging solutions is driven by social class differences in consumption habits, such as those between upper middle class, middle class, and rural populations. Wine, whisky, beer, and vodka are just a few alcoholic beverages for which packaging solutions are in high demand.

Premiumisation in Packaging

Premiumisation in packaging is playing a significant role in driving the alcoholic beverages market in Australia. It helps create a strong brand identity and enhances the perception of quality and exclusivity. Sophisticated and aesthetically pleasing packaging designs attract consumers’ attention and make a memorable impression. This is particularly important in the competitive alcoholic beverages market, where consumers have numerous options. Premium packaging also makes products stand out on store shelves or online platforms. Unique bottle shapes, high-quality materials, embossing, foiling, and other premium elements help differentiate the product from competitors and catch the eye of consumers. Packaging that conveys a sense of luxury, craftsmanship, or artistry evokes a premium feel and generate interest among consumers.

In March 2023, premium single malt from Glenlivet, a Pernod Ricard’s brand, aged 12 years, was launched in 1.5 litre ‘bag-in-box’ packaging. The packaging has a gold tap for simple pouring and a foil bag to protect the single malt Scotch’s purity.

Rise in the Popularity of Cocktails and Other Mixed Drinks

The market for alcoholic beverages in Australia is expanding due to shifting consumption habits and rising disposable incomes. Alcoholic beverage manufacturers increasingly provide ready-to-mix hybrid drinks to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Alcoholic concoctions, known as hybrid drinks, mix components from numerous distinct beverage categories. They are manufactured using odd flavour pairings, ingredients, and manufacturing techniques from different beverages. For instance, they make beer or spirits in wine barrels to give them a particular flavour. In addition, flavoured spirits are commonly advertised in cocktails, mixed drinks, and shooters.

The market is seeing a rise in demand for flavoured spirits as customer preferences for flavour-infused drinks change. The flavours of various alcoholic beverages that customers love the most are citrus, watermelon, green apple, and raspberry. One of the most popular drinks on the market is flavoured rum. This, in turn, motivates rum producers to add new flavours. For instance, in June 2023, one of the world’s top boutique producers of fine spirits, Maison Ferrand, and Proof & Company, a renowned distributor in Asia Pacific, launched their newest product in Australia: Canerock Jamaican Spiced Rum.

Government Regulations

The alcoholic beverages market in Australia is subject to various government regulations that aim to ensure responsible consumption, safety, and fair-trade practices. It is illegal to sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 18 or someone who is already drunk, in Australia. The legal drinking age varies across states and territories but is generally set at 18 years. Businesses involved in selling and distributing alcoholic beverages must obtain the appropriate licenses and permits. These licenses can vary depending on the type of alcohol being sold (e.g., on-premises, off-premises, wholesale) and are issued by state and territory authorities.

The Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) framework in Australia aims to promote responsible alcohol consumption and prevent alcohol-related harm. It involves training programs for individuals interested in the sale, supply, and service of alcohol to ensure they understand their responsibilities, including refusing service to intoxicated individuals and implementing harm minimization strategies. The advertising and promotion of alcoholic beverages are regulated to ensure responsible marketing practices. The Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code (ABAC) sets guidelines for alcohol advertising, covering areas such as the portrayal of alcohol consumption, avoiding association with youth culture or irresponsible behaviour, and not targeting underage individuals.

Online Retail and Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Online retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales refer to the distribution and sale of products directly from the producer or brand to the end consumer through online platforms or channels. In the alcoholic beverages market, online retail allows consumers to browse, select, and purchase various alcoholic beverages from multiple brands, producers, or retailers. Online retailers often provide detailed product information, customer reviews, and convenient delivery options, making it easier for consumers to access a diverse selection of alcoholic beverages without visiting physical stores.

On the other hand, by selling directly to consumers, producers have greater control over the customer experience, brand positioning, and pricing strategies. This approach often enables them to provide detailed product information, highlight the brand story, and offer exclusive or limited-edition products that may be available through something other than traditional retail channels. For instance, in September 2021, Cellarsmarket, a new online liquor store, was established to become Australia’s eBay for alcohol. Cellarsmarket.com.au provides a platform for breweries, distilleries, and wineries to list their goods and determine their own shipping costs. Sellers have access to a branded microsite and sub-domain name.

Craft Beer Movement Gaining Significant Traction

The Craft Beer Boom in Australia has led to the emergence of numerous microbreweries across the country. These small, independent breweries focus on producing unique, handcrafted beers with distinct flavours and styles. Microbreweries often experiment with different ingredients, brewing processes, and flavour combinations, offering consumers a diverse and exciting range of beer options. Craft beer has gained popularity among Australian consumers who seek unique, local, and artisanal products. Craft beer enthusiasts appreciate the creativity, authenticity, and quality associated with microbreweries. They are willing to explore different beer styles, flavours, and brewing techniques, supporting the growth of the craft beer segment.

Craft beer breweries in Australia are known for their innovation and experimentation. They often create new beer styles, incorporate local ingredients, and collaborate with other breweries or local producers to develop distinctive brews. This culture of innovation has contributed to the diversification of the beer market, offering consumers a wide range of options beyond traditional beer styles.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Australian alcoholic beverages market. Government-imposed restrictions and lockdown measures resulted in closed or limited operations of bars, restaurants, pubs, and other on-premise establishments. This led to a significant decline in the sales of alcoholic beverages in these venues, as consumers could not visit and enjoy drinks socially. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce channels for purchasing alcoholic beverages leading to a significant rise in off-premise consumption. Online retailers and direct-to-consumer platforms experienced a surge in sales as consumers sought the convenience and safety of ordering drinks online. This trend led to increased investments in online platforms and delivery infrastructure by both retailers and producers.

As the pandemic evolves, the Australian alcoholic beverages market is gradually recovering as restrictions ease and on-premise establishments reopen. However, ongoing uncertainties, changing consumer behaviours, and potential future outbreaks or lockdowns continue to pose challenges and require adaptability from industry players.

Australia Alcoholic Beverages Market: Report Scope

“Australia Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F” is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and assessment of the current scenario of the alcoholic beverages market in Australia, industry dynamics and opportunities, and forecasts (2023-2030). Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry, mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

