Australia should demand reform of ‘inept’ WHO

Isolation leading to global rise in divorce and domestic violence

Macedone Legal lawyer Sam Macedone says “the longer you keep people together and force them to live together” it is more likely that a violent partner will become more abusive.

A global rise in divorce inquiries is expected due to isolation pressures and anxiety as well as ensuring financial struggles, however, there has also been a global increase in reports of domestic violence.

Mr Macedone told Sky News Australia has experienced a 10 to 40 per cent increase in domestic violence complaints since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think divorce lawyers are one of the few lawyers left that are being run off their feet with inquiries about divorces,” he said.

“It is a situation where you need to get help.

“Help is available, don’t worry about the fact that the abuser might get upset about, you have got to look after yourself, and in most cases your children.”

Anyone who may be feeling distressed can contact the following organisations for support.

Beyond blue 1300 22 4636

SANE Helpline 1800 18 72 63

Lifeline 131 114