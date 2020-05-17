media_play

Australia should join the global alliance forming against China

As countries around the world count their dead and measure the economic fallout of COVID-19, we are seeing the formulation of a global alliance against China, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.

Ms Panahi said now was the time, amid an ongoing stoush over barley and beef exports, for Australia to stand up to China.

“If we don’t stand up to China now, we never will. There will not be another opportunity for Australia, along with the rest of the free world, to show this dictatorship that it can no longer bully smaller nations into submission,” she said.

“For too long the West allowed China to grow in strength in the mistaken belief that the more we trade with them the more they’ll come to embrace our values of democracy, freedom and equality.

“But that has been shown to be nothing more than a naïve fantasy. It took a devastating global pandemic but finally there is a global pushback against China’s conduct thanks in large part to the Trump administration.”