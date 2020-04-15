Australia won’t withdraw WHO funding

Despite raising serious concerns regarding the World Health Organisation’s position on wet markets, the Morrison government will not be following the United States in suspending funding to the organisation.

Australia currently contributes approximately eight million dollars each year to the WHO.

Scott Morrison said “the WHO does a lot of important work including here in our own regions and the Pacific and we work closely with them”.

“We’re not going to throw the baby out with the bathwater here,” the prime minister said.

